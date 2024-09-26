SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Update

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of STEW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 41,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,144. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.
Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
