SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STEW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 41,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,144. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRH Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.