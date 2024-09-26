SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Update

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STEW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 41,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,144. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.