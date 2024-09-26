Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

