Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Decreases By 95.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

