Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Decreases By 95.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.