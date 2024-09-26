Pollux Coin (POX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $224,242.22

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00264761 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,047,519 coins and its circulating supply is 40,047,414 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,042,220.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.2065834 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

