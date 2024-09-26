Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 5.5%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 129,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 56,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.