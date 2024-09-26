Banana Gun Price Tops $42.22 on Exchanges (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $42.22 or 0.00066620 BTC on major exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $144.99 million and approximately $48.98 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,492 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,859.172566 with 3,433,499.33581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 38.35037617 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $29,221,630.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

