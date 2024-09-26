Ethena USDe Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $34.65 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,559,873,790 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,548,016,150.2769995. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99915148 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,679,152.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

