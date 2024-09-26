Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $113.77 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $113.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,969,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,932,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00321095 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
