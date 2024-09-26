Dynex One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $40.15 million and $1.11 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,802,208 coins and its circulating supply is 95,801,882 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,762,040.44417429. The last known price of Dynex is 0.3786396 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $930,607.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

