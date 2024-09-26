MAGIC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $104.66 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $104.66 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,955,018 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

