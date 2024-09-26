Manta Network (MANTA) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $333.63 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00264761 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.85802295 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $27,588,288.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

