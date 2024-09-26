Tectum (TET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Tectum (TET) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Tectum has a total market cap of $74.01 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tectum token can now be purchased for approximately $9.84 or 0.00015521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 9.0851826 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,392,902.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

