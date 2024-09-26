Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading 10.5% Higher

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 10.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.
