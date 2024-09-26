L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Trading Down 5.9%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

L’Occitane International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body care, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

Further Reading

