Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Shares Up 2.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 62,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
