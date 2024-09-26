Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MAGX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 31,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,698. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $41.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Get Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF alerts:

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.