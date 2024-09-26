Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Up 4.8%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 426 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.70). Approximately 591,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 966,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.40 ($5.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.89) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.76) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.70) to GBX 520 ($6.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.35).

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.