Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 594.0% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Motorsport Games Stock Up 40.0 %

Motorsport Games stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,394,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,229. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

