Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 957.4% in September

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a growth of 957.4% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Snow Lake Resources Price Performance
LITM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 90,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,860. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.
About Snow Lake Resources
