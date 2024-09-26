Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 957.4% in September

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a growth of 957.4% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Snow Lake Resources Price Performance

LITM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 90,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,860. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

