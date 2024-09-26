Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 1%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $138.60 and last traded at $138.60. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

Acciona Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

