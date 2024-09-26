MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 82,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
