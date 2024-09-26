MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 82,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

