Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Shares Down 0.8%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 84,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 73,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
