Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Shares Down 0.8%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 84,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 73,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

