Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Down 72.1% in September

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Magic Empire Global Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEGL traded down 0.02 on Wednesday, hitting 0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.48 and a 200-day moving average of 0.57. Magic Empire Global has a 12-month low of 0.41 and a 12-month high of 1.47.
About Magic Empire Global
