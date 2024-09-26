Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Down 72.1% in September

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Magic Empire Global Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEGL traded down 0.02 on Wednesday, hitting 0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.48 and a 200-day moving average of 0.57. Magic Empire Global has a 12-month low of 0.41 and a 12-month high of 1.47.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

