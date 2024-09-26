Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 84.2% in September

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 38,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $634.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

