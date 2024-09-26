Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 84.2% in September

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 38,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $634.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $40.79.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.