Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

