Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Declines By 78.0%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Natuzzi Trading Down 0.9 %

NTZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

