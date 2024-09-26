Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.70. 68,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 114,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
