True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Shares Down 0.5%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.