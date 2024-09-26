Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.70. 24,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 29,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.
