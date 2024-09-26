Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.14. 42,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 136,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The firm has a market cap of $139.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 921,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

