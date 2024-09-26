Great Pacific Gold (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Shares Down 1.9%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.47. 69,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 94,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.62.
Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.
