Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.40. 102,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 161,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
