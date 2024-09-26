Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.40. 102,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 161,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRW. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 252,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.