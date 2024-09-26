Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 28,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 376,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

