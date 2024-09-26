Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 28,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
