OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Up 1.3%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.56. 190,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 266,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $393.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. LB Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 589,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of OppFi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
