Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 0.9%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.97). Approximately 14,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 38,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($3.00).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.15) target price on shares of Uniphar in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.15. The firm has a market cap of £606.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,585.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.

