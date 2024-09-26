VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.90 and last traded at $100.90. 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

