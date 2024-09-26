RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Down 1.8%

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 32,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 175,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RumbleOn

RumbleOn Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.08.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RumbleOn, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RumbleOn by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 3,910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleOn during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleOn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.