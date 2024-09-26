AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Down 1%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.23. 4,030,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 723,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

