Financial Comparison: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stifel Financial and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial currently has a consensus target price of $90.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stifel Financial pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 11.59% 13.24% 1.61% GAMCO Investors 26.16% 33.04% 23.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and GAMCO Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $4.35 billion 2.19 $522.54 million $4.40 21.10 GAMCO Investors $235.87 million 2.77 $60.21 million $2.40 10.99

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stifel Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats GAMCO Investors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.