Jito (JTO) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Jito has a market cap of $269.36 million and approximately $37.13 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003691 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,899,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.36078285 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $46,549,700.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

