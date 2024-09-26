Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $6.31 on Top Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00009945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $890.05 million and $125.61 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,072,328,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,072,109,589.040839 with 213,153,116.790839 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.47891432 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $244,368,022.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

