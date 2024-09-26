Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1.58 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astrafer has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.0359336 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

