Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80.76 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $80.76 million and $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,467.16 or 1.00023826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008224 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11021597 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,035,958.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

