SmarDex (SDEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $616,676.58

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $80.97 million and $616,676.58 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00265077 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,657,917,140 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,656,136,386.830973 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00968738 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $560,857.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

