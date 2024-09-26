Ark (ARK) Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $76.13 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,680,176 coins and its circulating supply is 183,680,202 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.