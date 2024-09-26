Electroneum Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and approximately $597,556.08 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,407,005 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

