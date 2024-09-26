Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.91 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $713.43 million and $15.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,023,210,765 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,680,655 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.