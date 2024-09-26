Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Hits $63.20 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and approximately $870,390.55 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

