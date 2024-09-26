DIMO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.63 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $819,766.83 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,729,909.75558805 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16879784 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $289,798.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

