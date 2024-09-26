Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.75 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.32 or 0.00013111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $128.77 million and $4.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,471,625 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

